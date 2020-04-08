CARES Act benefits local health providers

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) announced Wednesday that nearly $41 million has been allocated to support 51 health centers in Ohio’s 2nd district.

Highland Health Providers Corp. in Hillsboro received $636,650 in grant funding.

Other health care providers in the region befitting from the funding included $1,197,440 for Hopewell Heath Centers, Inc. in Chillicothe, $544,490 for Compass Community Health in Portsmouth and The Community Action Committee of Pike County in Piketon received $765,200.

Wenstrup’s office said the money came from supplemental funding awards included in the recently passed CARES Act.