Officer involved shooting Wednesday near Seaman

Two Adams County police officers are okay but the armed woman who they ordered to surrender is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon near Seaman.

The Adams County Sheriff’s office said the incident happened on Greenbrier Rd. around 3:30 p.m.

According to a witness who spoke with WKRC-TV, a woman emerged from the residence in the 1500 block of Greenbrier Rd. in Adams County’s Scott Township and began firing off rounds in a front yard.

She said she later changed her clothes in the front yard before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Police cordoned off the area and ordered the woman to surrender and lay down her weapon, but upon refusing, the witness said that police shot at the woman, and that once she was on the ground, the woman raised her gun again and she heard another gunshot, but couldn’t be sure which gun it came from, hers or the police.

The woman was later careflighted after police had her subdued.

The identity or condition of the woman wasn’t known as the investigation is ongoing, and is now being headed up by the Ohio attorney general’s office.