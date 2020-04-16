Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
April 13
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
William Maddox, 60, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Jennifer Smith, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Linda Maddox, 59, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Jamie Smith, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.
William Redenbaugh, 71, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
April 15
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kayla Smallwood, 21, of New Vienna, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Tahler Riley, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.