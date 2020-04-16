Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William Maddox, 60, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Jennifer Smith, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Linda Maddox, 59, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Jamie Smith, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.

William Redenbaugh, 71, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

April 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kayla Smallwood, 21, of New Vienna, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Tahler Riley, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.