In The Kitchen with Sharon this week I made another easy dish — corn casserole. Not only was it good, but it keeps well in the refrigerator for next day leftovers. Heat it up and add a dollop of sour cream. It is very good. It also can be prepared the night before and covered with foil and put in the refrigerator and bake the next day. After a busy day, go home and pop it in the oven and serve it with a salad. Perfect. Enjoy!

I am looking for some of your recipes. Share them with us. I will put you in the column so everyone can see what you are cooking.

Please email your recipes, with the picture of the finished product and maybe even a story about the recipe, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Level: East

Total: 1 hour, 8 minutes

Prep: 8 minutes

Inactive: 5 minutes

Cook: 55 minutes

Yield: Six to eight servings

Ingredients:

1 (15 1/4-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (14 3/4-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 ( 8-ounce) package corn muffin mix (Jiffy recommended)

1 cup sour cream

1/2 stick butter, melted

1 to 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar

Directions:

1. Preheat over to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl stir together the two cans of corn, corn muffin mix, sour cream and melted butter. Pour into a greased 9-inch by 13-inch casserole dish. Bake for 45 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from over and top with cheddar. Return to over for five to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Let stand for at least five minutes and then serve warm.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.