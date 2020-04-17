Suspect in Seaman shooting remains in the hospital

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office provided an update Friday on Wednesday’s shooting on Greenbrier Road near Seaman in Adams County.

Steve Irwin, senior public information officer for the attorney general’s office, said that on Wednesday officers from the Seaman Police Department and the Winchester Police Department responded to a 911 call about shots fired at 1581 Greenbriar Road, Seaman.

“Law enforcement officers encountered a female holding a handgun outside of the residence,” Irwin said. “The officers shouted repeated commands for the female to put the gun down. She did not comply, made aggressive movements toward the officers, and was shot.”

Earlier reports from other sources said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m., and that the female suspect fired shots and changed her clothes in the front yard of the residence before officers arrived on the scene.

Irwin said lifesaving measures were initiated by officers until medical responders arrived and the subject was flown by medical helicopter to a Cincinnati hospital, where she remains.

The attorney general’s office did not release the suspect’s name.

He said the suspect faces multiple criminal charges upon release from the hospital.

The officers involved were not injured.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.