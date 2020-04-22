Sisters celebrate Earth Day

Hillsboro sisters Cindy and Nancy (last names withheld) told The Times-Gazette they’ve been dressing up in bright costumes and colorful wigs for the last month in an effort to make people smile. On Wednesday, the sisters celebrated the 50th Earth Day with green wigs, fairy wings and Earth Day signs while walkiing in the uptown Hillsboro area. They also plan to dress up and walk through uptown Hillsboro on Friday for Arbor Day and on May 4 for Star Wars Day.

Hillsboro sisters Cindy and Nancy (last names withheld) told The Times-Gazette they’ve been dressing up in bright costumes and colorful wigs for the last month in an effort to make people smile. On Wednesday, the sisters celebrated the 50th Earth Day with green wigs, fairy wings and Earth Day signs while walkiing in the uptown Hillsboro area. They also plan to dress up and walk through uptown Hillsboro on Friday for Arbor Day and on May 4 for Star Wars Day.