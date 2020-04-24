Seedlings find alternative homes

In honor of Arbor Day, the village of Greenfield Tree Commission gave away 150 Douglas fir seedlings to community members Friday morning on a first-come, first-served basis. Each community member received up to five seedlings. Tree Commission Chairman Ron Coffey, pictured, told The Times-Gazette that the trees were gone within an hour. The trees had already been ordered and are usually given to first-graders in the Greenfield Exempted Village School District, but that was not possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

