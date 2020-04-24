The circus, thieving foxes

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1877, The Highland Weekly News reported a temperance meeting at the Hillsboro Town Hall was a “rouser,” as pastors from here and there delivered impassioned speeches crusading for temperance.

In news from Buford, it was reported that a woman was found dead at home next to her butter churn. The autopsy from the local doctor described it as “death by apoplexy.”

In Leesburg news, the paper reported the “usual dull business season has commenced” with the beginning of spring, and work had begun on “the new pike leading from this place to New Vienna.”

This week in 1916, the Hillsboro Gazette reported “the grim reaper was busy and several of our citizens are called to their final reward.” Most prominent in the article was the death of Jacob Saylor, reported to be the oldest male resident of Hillsboro, who passed away at age of 93 years.

J.E. Yochum, residing one mile south of Sardinia, noticed he was missing some of his piglets and chickens and later traced the culprits to a fox den not far from his barn. When he and a hired hand dug out the den, they caught a total of seven young foxes.

The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad was making plans to enlarge the reservoir at Westboro on the Hillsboro branch road. It was the storage basin from which water was continuously pumped to the Midland City junction to supply locomotives on the main line.

At Sam R. Free’s clothing store, an ad stated that the war had turned conditions upside down, with wool being scarce due to the orders placed by the government for army blankets and soldiers clothing. Nevertheless, the price of their woolen Styleplus clothing line of suits was still just $17.

This week in 1939, the Press-Gazette reported that a large egg was put on display in The Press-Gazette offices after a local farmer brought it in. The egg, of the English White Leghorn variety, measured eight by seven inches.

“The Spirit of Culver” starring Jackie Cooper and “Lone Star Pioneers” starring Bill Elliott were the featured attractions at the Colony Theatre. “The Adventures of Marco Polo,” starring Basil Rathbone, was the competing weekend entertainment at Bell’s Opera House.

Kaufman’s advertised work shoes from $1.39 per pair, and work shirts started at 44 cents.

Seven high schools in the county were set to graduate a total of 119 students.

This week in 1973, the News-Herald reported the county’s only landfill, located on Hardin’s Creek Road, was under fire by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the county health department over concerns about drainage, equipment and infrastructure on the site.

A car flipped end over end five times in a “spectacular wreck” on SR 73 two miles north of Hillsboro, injuring the driver and a passenger.

Legislation approved by the state outlawed dyeing chicks and bunnies at Easter time. An article said local residents often “bought these little animals, took them home, and the helpless little infants usually died within a day or two.”

It was family night at the Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, with admission just $1.50 a carload and a chance to win the $125 jackpot. Showing at the theatre was Fabian Forte and Karen Black in “Little Laura and Big John,” a movie about two gangster lovers who “will steal your heart, then shoot their way out!”

This week in 1997, The Times-Gazette reported 31 percent of Hillsboro High School seniors passed all five sections of the Ohio 12th-grade proficiency tests.

Jennifer Brown, a former Hillsboro resident, made her debut on a nationally-aired cable access soap opera called “Hungry Hearts.”

In sports, the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats beat Eastern Brown 10-9 in a softball match.

The Kelly-Miller Circus, which included an elephant act, flying trapeze and high-wire shows, was set to come to Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years