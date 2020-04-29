Highland District getting ready to resume services

Visitor restrictions will remain place and all visitors will be required to wear some type of face covering as Highland District Hospital prepares to relax some of the restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Since beginning to navigate the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19, our commitment to our community has always been upholding the sanctity of health and safety during this time,” HDH President and CEO Randy Lennartz said Wednesday in a news release. “The drastic measures that were taken to keep our state as safe as possible through this pandemic not only helped flatten the curve, but also allowed hospitals to better prepare for the influx of patients arriving at their door steps in the coming months. As an organization, we have followed every guideline put forth by Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton and Governor Mike DeWine to ensure the safety of our patients was upheld while receiving the medical care they needed.

“As of May 1, 2020, previous guidelines are changing, and patients are permitted to continue with services that were temporarily suspended over the last month.“

Highland District Hospital has taken the following precautions to ensure the safety of its patients as it begins to expand services:

* Visitor restrictions will remain in place during this time. The hospital asks that all patients adhere to 6 feet of social distancing when navigating through the building and on campus.

* The hospital will continue to screen all patients entering the facility for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Allow extra time to complete those required screenings when arriving for your appointment.

* When inside HDH, or any Highland Health Providers office, personal masks or face coverings are expected to be worn at all times.

* The hospital has adjusted its waiting areas to allow for 6 feet of social distancing, and has expanded its waiting areas into the new education room just across from the restrooms outside of the clinic area.

* Effective Monday, May 4, HDH will be reopening its new patient entrance just off of Fenner Road. The entrance will be operational Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. and is most centrally located to the following areas:

Located on the first floor:

* The Center for Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine;

* Laboratory;

* Outpatient specialty services clinic area.

Located on the second floor:

* Cancer care and hematology;

* Surgical Associates of Highland County;

* Highland general surgery;

* Highland Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Lennartz said patients needing care in those areas are encouraged to use the new entrance at this time to lessen foot traffic through the hospital. The additional entrance at the clinic will operate under these same days and times. The Emergency Department Patient Entrance will be operational seven days a week, all hours. The entrance at Plant Services will remain for employees only.

“As we work to prioritize procedures and the needs of our patients, we anticipate expanding our surgical services, diagnostic procedures, comprehensive medical imaging, laboratory testing, and therapy services,” Lennartz said. “We will be contacting those patients who have had these services delayed to reschedule them in the coming weeks. If you have any questions about a procedure or service that was postponed, please contact your primary or specialty care provider.

“We appreciate your patience as we navigate the changing environment before us. We are experiencing unprecedented times which causes us to react to this unique crisis in unprecedented ways. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety needs of our patients, and are extremely confident in the abilities of our care team to continue to offer the excellent care you have been accustomed to from our organization during this time.“

Previous guidelines changing Friday