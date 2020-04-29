A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Zenia, a young American Staffordshire terrier mix. Zenia was a beloved family pet until her family was forced to give her up. She’s still adjusting to her new surroundings, but she would love to find her forever family. Zenia is about 1 to 2 years old, spayed, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. To meet Zenia or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

