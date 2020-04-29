Local schools plan for end of year

Highland County’s school districts have been working to ensure their students and other young members of the community have access to food since Ohio Governor Mike DeWine initially closed all Ohio schools. Now that schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, government and school officials are working to figure out how to finish the 2019-20 school year.

After DeWine ordered K-12 schools to close for three weeks late last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved requests to continue school breakfast and lunch programs while the schools remain closed.

Below is information from local school districts on the food distribution programs in place while schools are closed.

Bright Local

Bright Local’s program distributes food to students on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Whiteoak High School, Bright Elementary, Carmel store and Belfast store.

According to Bright Local Superintendent Terry Fouch, more than 7,500 lunches have been distributed.

The district is awaiting guidance from elected officials and the health department for events such as prom, the senior banquet and graduation.

Preschool and kindergarten registration packets and open enrollment forms will be available for pickup at Bright Elementary on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Completed packets should be returned to Bright Elementary on June 3 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Those who need to make copies will have the opportunity to do so.

To reach Bright Elementary, call 937-927-7010; to reach Whiteoak High School, call 937-442-2241.

Fairfield Local

According to Fairfield Local Superintendent Tim Dettwiller, the district has revised Fairfield’s meal distribution program. While the district will continue to offer breakfast and lunch to all children in the Fairfield community, meals will only be distributed on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Fairfield High School, Leesburg Church of Christ, and the Highland Methodist Church.

The meals provided will be complete breakfasts and lunches for each weekday until the next pick-up date.

Fairfield’s prom has been rescheduled for July 11, though the district will release further information closer to the event.

Kindergarten registration packets will be available in the district office foyer beginning April 22. Completed packets must include originals or copies of documents such as the child’s birth certificate and immunization record. Packets should be dropped off at the district office on April 28 from 4-6 p.m. or April 29 or 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. Email Mrs. Cloud with questions at angie.cloud@fairfieldlocal.org.

Any original documents submitted will be returned at the beginning of the school year.

The district is also currently accepting applications for open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year. For questions, contact Amy B. by calling 937-780-2221 and leave a message, or by sending an email to amy.b@fairfieldlocal.org.

Reach the Fairfield Local district office at 937-780-2221; Fairfield Elementary at 937-780-2988; Fairfield Middle School at 937-780-2977; and Fairfield High School at 937-780-2966. Teachers and staff can also be reached by email.

Greenfield Exempted Village

GEVSD will continue to distribute food every Tuesday and Friday through May 29, GEVSD Superintendent Quincey Gray said in a superintendent update, a series available on the district’s website.

High school families with orders from Jostens should disregard the alphabetical schedule and bring their children’s paperwork when they go to pick up their Jostens order. A Jostens representative will be at the bus garage on May 5 and May 6 from 3-5 p.m.

Preschool and kindergarten registration will begin on May 11 at 9 a.m. Electronic registration forms are available on the “Greenfield Exempted Village School District” Facebook page. Other documents will be collected and copied at a later time.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on May 15.

As of Tuesday, Gray said the district is waiting for further direction from the DeWine on how to handle graduation.

For questions or further information, visit the Greenfield Exempted Village School District’s Facebook page or www.greenfield.k12.oh.us, or call 937-981-2152.

Hillsboro City

The Hillsboro City School District’s Tomahawk Food Truck will provide children 18 and under with breakfast and lunch through April 3. Children must be present.

Food truck schedule:

* Central office — 10:45 a.m.

* Hi-Land Terrace — 11:15 a.m.

* Highland Heights — 11:30 a.m.

* Cedarwoods — 12 p.m.

* Liberty Park Shelter — 12:30 p.m.

* East St. Fire Station — 1:15 p.m.

* Rocky Fork North Beach — 2 p.m.

* Highland County Fairgrounds — 2 p.m. (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays)

Staff will serve each student one breakfast and one lunch.

The district asks that those picking up meals stay in their vehicles at community sites. Those at apartment sites should release their children from their homes in intervals.

Only use apartment sites if you’re a resident of that apartment. Everyone else should use community sites.

Those with Jostens orders will be able to pick them up on May 5 from 9-11 a.m. at the high school entrance. Call 1-800-JOSTENS if you owe a balance.

Parents, guardians and students will be able to return textbooks and Chromebooks on May 14 and May 15, though the district hasn’t set a time yet.

The district is planning to hold a graduation ceremony.

Students’ school fees must be paid in full to receive their diploma. Fees can be paid at the central office or at the high school counselor’s office after May 4 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Reach the Hillsboro City Schools district office at 937-393-3475; Hillsboro Elementary at 937-393-3132; Hillsboro Middle School at 937-393-9877; and Hillsboro High School at 937-393-3485.

Lynchburg-Clay Local

According Lynchburg-Clay High School Principal Linda Hatten, the 2019-20 school year is over.

Seniors should drop off homework and any school-owned items like textbooks and library books in the high school front hall on May 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors can also pick up their Jostens orders and caps and gowns during that time.

Lynchburg-Clay will have a virtual graduation ceremony on May 17 at 2 p.m.

Information on the district’s food distribution program was unavailable.

Reach the Lynchburg-Clay district office at 937-364-2338; Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School at 937-364-9119; Lynchburg-Clay Middle School at 937-364-2811; and Lynchburg-Clay High School at 937-364-2250.

