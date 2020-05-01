Car severely damaged in crash

A New Vienna man sustained minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m. Friday on Pea Ridge Road, mid-way between SR 73 and SR 124, northeast of Hillsboro.

Trooper Chad Duzan of the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post told The Times-Gazette that Jessie Carpenter was driving northbound on Pea Ridge Road in a Honda CR-V when it went left of center and struck a southbound GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by James Keith, also of New Vienna.

He said both drivers refused treatment at the scene.

Damage was severe to the Honda CR-V, while the Sierra sustained impact damage to the driver’s side back wheel area.

Traffic safety was maintained at the crash site by former Hillsboro police and DARE officer Joe Powell, who happened to be near the scene when the accident occurred.

Emergency personnel from the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District rendered aid to the drivers of the involved vehicles.

The state patrol was assisted by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Duzan couldn’t speculate as to the exact cause of the crash or if any charges were pending because the investigation was ongoing.

This Honda CR-V, driven by Jessie Carpenter of New Vienna, was severely damaged Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Pea Ridge Road northeast of Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/05/web1_1-May-20-crash-C.jpg This Honda CR-V, driven by Jessie Carpenter of New Vienna, was severely damaged Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Pea Ridge Road northeast of Hillsboro. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

New Vienna driver receives minor injuries