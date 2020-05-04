Zander is this week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. He was purposefully left in the Lowe’s parking lot last week, with his leash and harness still on. He is a young, well-built, mixed breed dog, no more than a year old, about 35 pounds, with ears and markings much like a Boston terrier. Cheerful and full of personality, Zander is Mr. Congeniality in person. He gets along comfortably with people, kids and other dogs, and already knows how to sleep in the bed. To meet Zander, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 and make an appointment. He will be delighted to meet you.

