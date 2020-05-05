HCDL opens for curbside service

On Monday, all Highland County libraries reopened for curbside service only. Highland County District Library Circulation Manager Sarah Davidson spoke with The Times-Gazette about what checking out books and other library materials will look like through curbside service.

This includes the Greenfield Branch Library, the Hillsboro Public Library, the Leesburg Branch Library, the Lynchburg Branch Library, and the Rocky Fork Branch Library.

“We’ve been missing our patrons and serving the community during this unusual time,” Davidson said. “We’ve enjoyed staying connected with everyone through social media, and we’re glad that so many patrons have utilized our digital services. But we’re ready to start the process of reopening and serving the community through our physical items. We’re taking every precaution to ensure safety for staff and patrons. We’ve been saying ‘We’re always in this together,’ and we truly believe that: we’re here for the community.”

According to Davidson, community members who would like to check out library materials can call a library to request items they would like to check out. Librarians then locate the items.

To pick up items, community members call the library once they’re in the library’s parking lot, and a librarian will bring their items to the sidewalk.

Librarians will fill requests as quickly as possible. Patrons can only pick up their checked-out items during designated curbside hours, though they can call to make requests during the libraries’ regular hours.

Community members can also pick up any on-hold items during curbside hours. Those who place a new hold will be contacted by phone, text or email, depending on their preference.

As shipping between libraries hasn’t been restored yet, librarians can only fill requests for items available in their particular location.

Community members must already have a library card to check out materials. Those who request items will verify their information at the time they make the request.

All items should be returned to the libraries’ book drops.

All returned items will be quarantined.

To browse available items, visit www.highlandco.org.

HCDL curbside pickup hours:

Greenfield

Curbside hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Normal hours, during which community members can place requests, are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Greenfield Branch Library can be reached at 937-981-3772.

The Greenfield Branch Library is located at 1125 Jefferson St.

Hillsboro

Curbside hours are Monday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Normal hours, during which community members can place requests, are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hillsboro Public Library can be reached at 937-393-3114.

The Hillsboro Public Library is located at 10 Willettsville Pike.

Leesburg

Curbside hours are Monday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Normal hours, during which community members can place requests, are Monday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Leesburg Branch Library can be reached at 937-780-7295.

The Leesburg Branch Library is located at 240 E. Main St.

Lynchburg — Monday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Normal hours, during which community members can place requests, are Monday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lynchburg Branch Library can be reached at 937-364-2511.

The Lynchburg Branch Library is located at 102 S. Main St.

Rocky Fork — Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Normal hours, during which community members can place requests, are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Rocky Fork Branch Library can be reached at 937-661-6866.

The Rocky Fork Branch Library is located at 11125 North Shore Dr.

Librarian Emily Foster places requested library items into a patron’s vehicle at the Hillsboro Public Library. All Highland County libraries opened for curbside service on Monday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/05/web1_library.jpg Librarian Emily Foster places requested library items into a patron’s vehicle at the Hillsboro Public Library. All Highland County libraries opened for curbside service on Monday.

