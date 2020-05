The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shane Schraw, 41, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct by fighting.

Jeremiah Walker, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

Justin Woleslagle, 35, of Bellbrook, was arrested for possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.