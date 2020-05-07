GEVS approves closure measures

Several items on the Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education’s consent agenda at this week’s brief meeting dealt with matters arising from the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent school closure.

Those measures include a revised grading policy for the fourth quarter of school for work that students have completed since the school closed, a resolution on school year evaluations, and agreements between the district and its two unions on how to wrap up the school year.

The revised grading policy is available to view on the district’s website under the “Coronavirus (COVID-19) information” section. To get there, scroll to the right through the “News” items, then click on the section. Once you are in the section, click on the “COVID-19: Home Learning” link. In the information that comes up, there is another link that will take you to the revised grading policy.

Other items on the consent agenda included the resignations of McClain teacher Jeremy Andrews, Buckskin teacher Rhonda Jill Lee for retirement purposes, and Buckskin teacher Mindy Anderson for retirement purposes.

Employment recommendations for the 2020-21 school year as approved by the board were Vanessa Penwell, football cheerleading adviser; and Tatiana Weaks, Tigerette adviser.

There was no board meeting in April. According to superintendent Quincey Gray, most district’s in the region had cancelled their March and/or April meetings under the circumstances and in the interest of health and safety. Tuesday’s meeting was held virtually for those wishing to view. All board members were present in the boardroom, but were safely distanced from one another and all were wearing masks. A computer was set up in the outer office lobby for anyone from the public that attended.

The next regular meeting of the Greenfield Board of Education is scheduled for May 19 at 7 p.m. in the central office boardroom.

For information and updates, go to the district website at greenfield.k12.oh.us or the district’s Facebook page. The individual buildings also have Facebook pages maintained by staff members. Also, people may call the district’s central office at 937-981-2152 and leave a message.

Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education President Charley Roman is pictured in the center, flanked by school board members Eric Zint (left) and Sandy Free (right) during this week's meeting.

