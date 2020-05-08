YMCA holds food drive-thru Friday

Despite rain and a late start, Friday’s food giveaway drive-thru at the Highland County YMCA was well organized and well received. A spokesman directing traffic told The Times-Gazette he estimated there were nearly 100 cars in line at one point during the three-hour event. The event was coordinated with the help of the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati. Part of the line is shown in this picture at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

