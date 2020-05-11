This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Bosco, a hazel-eyed, brindle mix just as sweet as the chocolate syrup he was named after. Bosco is about a year old and very playful and energetic. He weighs around 50 pounds, but he still hasn’t grown into his paws. Bosco would love to find his forever family. To meet Bosco or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

