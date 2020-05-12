Oglesby named OSU Distinguished Senior

COLUMBUS — Meredith Oglesby of Hillsboro has been named a 2020 Distinguished Senior at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

“The Distinguished Senior Award is the most prestigious undergraduate award in CFAES, recognizing the top graduating seniors from each of the academic units on the Columbus campus,” said Steven Neal, CFAES professor and associate dean for academic programs.

Oglesby, an agricultural communication major from Highland County, was nominated by college faculty and staff who felt that she personified the award’s attributes of academic, disciplinary and professional excellence.

“One of the hallmarks of our college is an emphasis on student success, and it is heartwarming to see it exemplified through the accomplishments of our students,” Neal said. “Recipients are our future innovators and leaders who have already made an impact within the academic environment at this university and beyond.”

In nominating her for the award, CFAES faculty members noted Oglesby’s academic record and involvement in extracurriculars, including Alpha Zeta Partners fraternity, BuckeyeThon, CFAES Ambassadors, and CFEAS Student Council. She also was editor of the AgriNaturalist, the nation’s oldest student-run magazine.

She has been an active member and held numerous leadership positions in the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow student organization, completed undergraduate research, and served as an undergraduate teaching assistant for the Agricultural Communication 2531 course.

“She served as the liaison between 30 students and the professor, in addition to proctoring quizzes, attending classes, and facilitating a lecture. Throughout these responsibilities she built relationships with students in the course and was a mentor to those in search of internships,” said nominator Emily Buck, professor and director of graduate studies for the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership, and co-director of the OSU Leadership Center.

Oglesby completed internships with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, the Ohio Agribusiness Association, and Ohio State’s Sustainability Institute.

She lists education abroad studies as her most rewarding college experiences.

“I traveled to Nicaragua, Australia, Brazil, England and Scotland,” Oglesby said. “I loved learning about agriculture and the environment on a global scale, and it also gave me the opportunity to explore topics outside of the classroom.”

Among her academic honors, Oglesby appeared on Ohio State’s Dean’s List six times, was named to Alpha Zeta Partners Agricultural Honorary and also named its Outstanding First Year Member, was named to the Bucket and Dipper Junior Honorary, was twice named a Farm Credit Mid-America Scholar, and earned her American FFA Degree.

Upon graduation, Oglesby will attend graduate school to study agricultural communication with a focus on food security and nonprofit studies.

An awards dinner to recognize all 25 CFAES Distinguished Seniors has been canceled due to COVID-19.

“The safety of our community is our top priority,” Neal said. “We are deeply sorry the planned celebration will not occur. The commitment and dedication of these students to their undergraduate education will still be recognized with a special award package that will be mailed later this semester.”

In autumn 2019, there were 2,486 undergraduate students in CFAES pursuing 22 majors and 31 minors. Learn more about the college’s academic programs at students.cfaes.ohio-state.edu.

Submitted by Ohio State University Extension.

Hillsboro H.S. product will attend graduate school