This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week is Harry, a young beagle mix. Though he’s a little timid now, Harry is very sweet. He wants to be loved and likes attention and petting. Harry came to A 2nd Chance will three other beagles, who have since been adopted. Harry misses them terribly. He would love to find a patient family of his own who can show him there’s nothing to fear. Harry is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Harry or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

