No new results from primary election official count

The numbers changed but the final results remained the same Wednesday following the Highland County Board of Election’s official count from the primary election.

Results of the Highland County Health Department 0.5-mill operating levy drew five votes closer, but the property tax levy still passed with 2,298 votes for the levy and 2,164 against it.

The levy had been defeated in two previous appearances on the ballot.

The five-year levy will generate approximately $360,000 for the health department, which Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner previously said would bring funding rates up to present-day levels.

In a preview story before the new coronavirus delayed the election and forced voters to cast ballots by mail, Warner said the health department would be on life support and in critical condition by Jan. 1, 2021, if a levy was not passed before then. He said after the unofficial results were released last month that he was cautiously optimistic but would not breathe easy until the remaining mail-in ballots were counted.

The levy will cost the owner of a property valued at $100,000 about $15.75 annually.

“I want to thank the voters of Highland County for their support. This funding is vital to our health department’s budget,” Warner said after the unofficial county in April. “COVID-19 has challenged our staff in many ways over the last couple of months, and I am so enormously proud of the work that our team has been doing. This group of health department employees truly exemplifies what it means to be a public servant.”

In the only other contested issue in the county, a cemetery maintenance issue for Penn Township was defeated by the unofficial tally of 107 to 88.

In a contested U.S. Congress 2nd District Republican primary, incumbent Brad Wenstrup defeated H. Robert Harris, 2,830 to 200.

In the Democratic primary for the same position, Jaime M. Castle received 870 votes.

In the Republican primary for the 91st District state Rep. seat, incumbent Shane Wilkin received 2,726 votes. In the Democratic primary, Scott Dailey received 937 votes.

Official vote totals for several uncontested Highland County positions ended up as follows:

* Rocky Coss, common pleas court judge (General Division) 1,102 votes

* Kevin Greer, common pleas court judge (Juvenile and Probate divisions) 2,778 votes

* David T. Daniels, county commissioner, 2,615 votes

* Terry L. Britton, county commissioner, 2,640 votes

* Anneka Collins, prosecuting attorney, 2,585 votes

* Dwight Hodson, clerk of courts, 2,773 votes

* Donnie Barrera, sheriff, 2,777 votes

* Chad E. McConnaughey, recorder, 2,731 votes

* Vickie L.Warnock, treasurer, 2,750 votes

* Chris M. Fauber, engineer, 2,687 votes

* Jeff Beery, coroner, 2,795 votes

In the Highland County presidential primary, Republican incumbent Donald J. Trump received 2,952 votes. On the Democratic side, Joseph R. Biden Jr. led the way with 921 votes, Bernie Sanders 225, Elizabeth Warren 43, Michael R. Bloomberg 36, Pete Buttigieg 18, Amy Klobuchar 17, and a handful of others with less than 10 votes.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

