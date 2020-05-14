Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Careytown Road bridge replacement — Careytown Road between Welcome Road and Grabill Road will be closed for 90 days. Traffic is being detoured via Careytown Road, Carl Smith Drive, SR 73 and Roundhead Road. Estimated completion: summer 2020.

U.S. 62 resurfacing — Project to resurface U.S. Route 62 from the Hillsboro corporation limit to the Fayette County line. U.S. 62 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some weekend restrictions possible. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: summer 2020.

SR 138 culvert replacement – SR 138 will close for five days between Abernathy Road and Hawk Road starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 18. Traffic will be detoured around the closure via SR 131 and SR 134. Estimated completion: Friday, May 22 by 4 p.m.

Submitted by ODOT District 9 public information office.