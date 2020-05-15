In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! I hope everyone had a great Mother’s Day weekend. I know I did, as I decided I would cook. Cooking and baking make me happy.

I found a recipe for a banana split pie. I had heard of the banana split cake as my mother use to make those and everyone loved them when she would take them to our family get togethers. I remember my mother always wanted to keep her recipes a secret. It was because she always liked to surprise my aunts and my grandmother. They always knew she would have the best dessert and it would be awesome.

As a child going to the dinner table, my father would always remind us that if mother would say, “Kids, did I put too much salt in the potatoes or did I get the meat too done?” my father would give us the look of do not say anything! And, of course, we would say, “It’s delicious, mother” and my father would agree.

And after the meal, Dad would say “Kids, dive in the dish plan. That has been an ongoing joke with all of my sisters and our children.

I hope you enjoy this recipe. Please send me your favorite recipes to share with everyone, along with a picture and maybe a story about the recipe if you have one. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

As Wayne Hatfield used to say to his four daughters: “Now, kids, dive in the dishpan.

Send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456.

Banana Split Pie

Banana split pie is an easy, no-bake dessert with a graham cracker pie crust that is full of bananas, whipped cream and pineapple. A refreshing banana split dessert that is easy to make and serve.

Ingredients:

1 graham cracker

8 oz. package cream cheese softened

2 cups powdered sugar

4 bananas sliced

12 oz. can crushed pineapple well drained

8 oz. container Cool Whip

10-15 Maraschino cherries dried on paper towels

Chocolate syrup optional

Instructions:

1. Use an electric mixer to blend cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Spread on top of the crust.

2. Slice bananas and place on the cream cheese layer. Top the bananas with the crushed pineapple. Spread Cook Whip on top of the pineapple and top with Maraschino cherries and chocolate syrup. Keep in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Enjoy!