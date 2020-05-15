Slippery fugitive, editor fires shot and Bullnanza

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1899, the Hillsboro Gazette reported Hillsboro residents held their first services at the new Presbyterian Church in town. The building cost $40,000 to build and was “furnished without a cent of indebtedness.”

“Hood’s Sarsaparilla never disappoints,” read one advertisement, touting the product as the cure for scrofula, nausea and eczema, or whatever else ails you.

Lithic “Al-Ka-Liss” was said to be the cure for Bright’s disease, dropsy, diabetes, “suppression of urine” and cystitis.

Davis J. Vance, described as being “one of the best known and highly respected citizens” of New Market, had a sudden stroke in his barn that left him in critical condition.

Frank Wickersham, the editor of the Tri-County News of Greenfield, tried to break up a fight between two men and ended up shooting one of them in the leg after the man pulled a razor on him. “The act was purely one of self-defense,” said the article.

A brief under the headline, “Bought some good horses” said local resident Mike Dugan purchased 21 horses in Cincinnati at a top price. He was expected to return to Hillsboro the following Tuesday.

This week in 1938, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a quarry worker sustained severe injuries after he was “knocked into a hole of water” by a chunk of rock that was estimated to weigh between 300 and 400 pounds.

The Norfolk & Western Railway asked the state utilities commission for permission to abandon its passenger service on the Hillsboro branch that extended from Hillsboro to Sardinia due to a lack of passengers.

A “bold thief” stole the sheriff’s private car on a Wednesday night. It was recovered later abandoned on East Walnut Street.

Harold “Flick” Knisley, known as “Southern Ohio’s famous slippery fugitive,” was captured at Laparell Hollow by Highland County and Greene County officers after escaping from the Greene County Jail and punching out a guard.

Morris Five and Ten Store advertised summer ties for 20 cents, polo shirts for 50 cents, children’s sun suits for 25 cents and slacks or shorts for $1.

Kaufman’s Dept. Store advertised a buy-back program for old overalls, offering to pay 25 cents and trade customers a pair of “Spring-O-Alls.”

The new Rand Theatre in Greenfield advertised showings of Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Admission was 15 to 25 cents.

This week in 1981, the Press-Gazette reported a Highland County man was arrested on aggravated burglary charges after he allegedly robbed a home in which an elderly woman was later found dead.

A Memorial Day sale at Litt Bros. on West Main Street featured deals on men’s white briefs and T-shirts for $1 each, sundresses for $7.59 and guest towels for $1.33.

Hillsboro Mayor Betty Bishop was shown on the front page buying the first box of candy in the annual Little League Candy Sale from a young Matt Roberts.

Hills and Dales was projected to lose more than $16,000 in state funds, in addition to cuts in grants that funded its transportation, school lunch and education programs.

It was the car that Chevrolet said “would drive you happy” and Jerry Haag Motors had the new 1981 Chevette’s in stock and ready to be driven off the showroom floor just $5,285.

In Lynchburg, Dow Construction informed village council members that it would file another protest with the federal Environmental Protection Agency over what it said was improper awarding of a sewage treatment plant construction bid to Fabco.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that strong storms rolled through the area, causing heavy damage to communities surrounding Highland County.

In sports, the Whiteoak Wildcats were Southern Hills League champs in baseball.

The Hillsboro Indians were moving on to the Division II Sectional Finals after defeating McClain’s Tigers 13-2.

Members of the McClain High School FCA/Target organization stood around the charred remains of a car that had been involved in a drunk driving crash in an effort to promote teen sobriety at prom season.

Greenfield resident Ann Hadley accidentally walked onto the set of the motion picture “Traffic,” which was being shot in Columbus, and ended up being cast as an extra.

Auburn United Methodist Church advertised its Vacation Bible School theme as “Ark 2000,” a digital spin on the biblical account of Noah.

Odd Lots advertised family-size pools and chaise lounges for $29.99, latex house paint for $5.99 per gallon and pedestal fans for $13.99.

“Bullnanza 2000” was coming to benefit the Highland County Firefighters Association, with firefighters and professional bull riders converging on the Highland County Fairgrounds.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years