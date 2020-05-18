VSO changing operating methods

Effective Monday, May 18, due to recent concerns and initiatives regarding the coronavirus/COVID-19 and the health and safety of its clients, the Highland County Veterans Service Office is making the following changes until further notice:

* All services are being conducted either byphone, mail or appointments only. Call the office at 937-393-8686 to schedule an appointment since walk-in service is still on hold.

* Transportation services are suspended through at least May 31.

* The office will assist its transportation clients by other means if absolutely necessary.

* Call 937-393-8686 ext. 101 for details. For emergency situations call 9-1-1.

Many VA Medical Centers and CBOCs are still limiting their services at this time. The Highland County Veterans Service Office recommends you contact your PCP for rescheduling any non-essential visits.

Call the office at 937-393-8686 with any questions.

You may also email any concerns to: HighlandCountyVets@co.highland.oh.us.

Submitted by Stephanie Roland, outreach coordinator, Highland County Veterans Services.