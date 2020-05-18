Greenfield woman reported missing

The search is on for 18-year-old Madison Bell, the Greenfield resident who reportedly went missing Sunday morning after leaving for a tanning appointment.

WKRC-TV reported that a post on the Hillsboro Police Departments Facebook page said that the McClain High School senior left her home around 10 a.m. Sunday to go to a tanning salon, and that her car was found a couple of hours later at the Good Shepherd Church, west of Greenfield at SR 28 near Centerfield Road.

It was also reportedon Bell’s mother’s Facebook page that her daughter’s car was found with the keys in the ignition along with her cell phone.

A news release from Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said that his office received a call at 11:22 a.m. Sunday from Bell’s mother and that it was believed her daughter didn’t make it to the tanning appointment.

Deputies arrived and met with the family, and the news release said the incident is under active investigation by the Highland County and Ross County sheriff’s office, the Greenfield Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

According to Barrera, information was obtained concerning a white vehicle with California license tags that was parked in the lot of the church along with Bell’s car, and that a vehicle matching that description was located at a Hillsboro business.

A follow-up investigation revealed, however, that it wasn’t the vehicle that deputies were looking for, the news release said.

The missing person report described Madison Bell as Caucasian, 5-7 and weighing 125 pounds, with brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes, but that she may be wearing blue or gray contact lenses.

She also was reported to have a cross tattoo on her neck along with a ghost tattoo.

The report went on to say that she was wearing a T-shirt with black leggings and/or Star Wars pants with brown sandals, and a black North Face jacket.

She may be traveling in a white four-door Nissan sedan with California license plates, the report concluded.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, or have seen her or the car, authorities are asking them to call 9-1-1, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421 or the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

HCSO says she could be traveling in a white Nissan