Female nabbed after pursuit

A Hillsboro female who had an active warrant for her arrest is facing several more charges after she allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit early Wednesday.

A police officer was on patrol at 1 a.m. Wednesday when he recognized a vehicle belonging to Kerstin Walker, 24, who had an active warrant from the Hillsboro Police Department for felonious assault, the police department said in a news release.

After ownership of the vehicle was verified through dispatch, the officer initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Main Street. During the traffic stop, Walker provided the officer with false identification and admitted to having drug paraphernalia, the police department said.

While the officer was verifying Walker’s identity, she put the vehicle in drive and fled the scene eastbound. The officer pursued the fleeing vehicle with lights and sirens, but the driver refused to comply, according to the news release.

The pursuit ended on Clear Creek Road, near U.S. Route 50. A police department spokesperson said Walker bailed out of her vehicle, likely due to high water on Clear Creek Road, and was apprehended after a short pursuit on foot.

Walker was arrested for aggravated assault, criminal mischief, fleeing and eluding a police officer, obstructing official business, and possession of marijuana. She was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Walker, who has a lengthy court record, was arraigned in Hillsboro Municipal Court later the same morning. Her bond was set at $15,000 and a pretrial was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 2.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post assisted the police department in Walker’s apprehension.

