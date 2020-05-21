Unknown factors in Greenfield’s five-year forecast

The five-year forecast, the uncertainties of the current economy on school funding, and new employment contracts were topics at this week Greenfield Exempted Village Schools Board of Education meeting.

The five-year forecast, mandated by the state to be generated each May and October, was accepted as part of the consent agenda at this week’s virtual meeting of the school board.

Each forecast contains projections of a number of factors including revenue, financing sources and expenditures. Also projected are the year-end balances for the next five years. As presented this week, those projected year-end balances are as follows: 2020 — $7.99 million, 2021 — $8.00 million, 2022 — $5.21 million, 2023 — $2.06 million, and 2024 — $1.76 million.

As other factors like the state budget and how swiftly the economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic become known, the forecast will be modified. District treasurer Joe Pat Smith noted that there are many unknown factors because of the pandemic, and it’s likely there will be numerous modifications to the forecast as the state’s economic picture becomes more clear.

Other items approved on the consent agenda included the resignation of technology instructor Amy Hill effective at the end of the current school year; the resignation of kindergarten teacher Elizabeth Fry-Gardner, also effective at the end of the current school year; the resignation of elementary teacher Sally Dettwiller for the purpose of retirement; the resignation of paraprofessional Ashley Ary; the resignation of paraprofessional Amy Borsini; and the hiring of recommended building and grounds maintenance summer help and summer help technology aides.

In her report to the board, superintendent Quincey Gray expressed her appreciation to everyone that has made possible the video presentations of seniors as they celebrate this week, which culminates with a virtual presentation of the graduation ceremony on May 22. It will be available to view on the district website beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Gray also said that since those who have retired in the current school year have not been recognized the way that they ought to be, the district plans to bring them back to properly recognize them when they are able to gather again.

Employment recommendations as approved by board members were: Colleen Kline, high school home economics instructor; Tim Bolender, athletic director; administrator contracts — Ron Sexton, Randy Closson, Lindsey McNeal and Bradley George; continuing contracts — Jennifer Singleton, David Weaks and Hayley Lovett; limited contracts — Spring Rhoades, Alexandra Vesey, Samantha Rowe, Desteny Allen, Brooke Miller, Lisa Ater, Leann Thieman, Garett Blair, Margaret Dettwiller, Drew Hamilton, John Wilson, Jared Halter, Lauren Garman, Ashley Rowland, Alessandra England, Savannah Cameron, Jeana Copas McNeal, Denise Bierhup, Cadie Roll, Audrey Swann, Rachel Soards, Blayne Weddington, Calee Febes, Donnie Willman, Abby Roe, Alissa Dean, Amanda Santor, Emma Gall, Lori Tuttle, Andrea Wilson, and Corey White; Carolyn Arthurs, sophomore class advisor; Angela Barber, math department leader; Tracey Cokonougher, assistant athletic director and ticket manager; Loretta Flora, dramatics and high school vocal music; Jo Ellen Gossett, annual staff adviser; Jarrod Haines, girls golf and senior class adviser; Jared Halter, assistant band director; Drew Hamilton, golf assistant; Kassie Hutchinson, language arts department leader and National Honor Society; Ashley Kesler, science department leader and freshman class adviser; Nathan Luke — cross country assistant, high school robotics, and high school technology aide; Nicholas McNeal, boys soccer; Jenny Mustard, student council adviser; Jacob Orr Zody, head football coach; Kieth Penwell, football assistant; Steven Roble, cross country; Molly Smith, Rainsboro technology aide; Travis Snyder, junior class adviser and social studies department leader; Rachel Soards, art club and Quick Recall adviser; Brandon Streitenberger, boys golf; Audrey Swann, student council adviser; Lori Tuttle, high school Hi-Y adviser; David Weaks, assistant band director; Blayne Weddington, band director; Samantha Rowe, volunteer cheerleader adviser; Howard Zody, football assistant; Taylor Alsop, volleyball; Blaine Bergstrom, soccer assistant; Richard Bivens, football assistant; Karen Mullikin, Buckskin technology aide; Jennifer Snyder, assistant football cheerleading; and Andie Stark, junior high football cheerleading.

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education is scheduled to meet next in regular session on June 29 in the central office board room at 7 p.m. For information and updates, go to the district website at greenfield.k12.oh.us or go to the district’s Facebook page. The individual buildings also have Facebook pages maintained by staff members. Also, people can call the district’s central office at 937-981-2152 and leave a message.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Shown in this screen shot from this week’s meeting are Greenfield Exempted Village School Board members (l-r) Sandy Free, Charley Roman, Marilyn Mitchell and Eric Wise. Board members and administration members present were masked and social distancing was observed. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/05/web1_5-19-20-school-board.jpg Shown in this screen shot from this week’s meeting are Greenfield Exempted Village School Board members (l-r) Sandy Free, Charley Roman, Marilyn Mitchell and Eric Wise. Board members and administration members present were masked and social distancing was observed. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Virtual graduation presentation on district website May 22