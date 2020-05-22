Corner Pharmacy offering COVID-19 testing

The Corner Pharmacy, 259 Jefferson St., Greenfield, began offering free COVID-19 test collection May 22.

The Greenfield business has partnered with the Department of Health and Human Services to offer the testing free of charge to help address the COVID-19 crisis. The pharmacy will provide extra support to all patients during the COVID-19 recovery efforts with drive-through and curbside test collection.

Patients can make an appointment for testing at DoINeedACovid19Test.com. The Corner Pharmacy can be reached at 937-981-2454.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. If individuals have a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell, they should consider being tested.

Updated CDC guidelines now recommend testing for people with and without symptoms under certain conditions. The Corner Pharmacy will provide drive-through and curbside testing options for eligible patients. The test is self-administered with a nasal swab and once the sample kit is sealed, Corner Pharmacy staff submits the test to the lab for processing. Results are ready in three to five business days.

“We need widespread coronavirus testing now,” said Corner Pharmacy owner Eric Zint. “We all want life to return to normal and one way to help is more COVID-19 testing options. We’re proud to serve all patients in efforts to fight this virus.”

Submitted by Eric Zint, Corner Pharmacy.