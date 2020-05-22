Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week I made a blackberry cobbler. My co-worker, Tim Colliver, gave me a bag of blackberries so I thought, “Let-s see what to make,” — Of course, blackberry cobbler was the prefect choice.

I made one the weekend before, used a different recipe and didn’t care for it so I searched for a new one. This one is very good.

I also found another one I want top try and I will make this weekend as I have more berries so I will let you know which one I like best.

In the meantime let’s try this one. Let me know what you think. Thank you Tim for the blackberries. You are the best. I will be thinking of a new recipe to share next week. Hmmmm, what to fix?

I am sure everyone has plans for this Memorial Day weekend. Hopefully it will be nice so we can get out in our yards. Everyone enjoy this weekend and be safe. Until next week, have a great Memorial Day weekend, and remember what Memorial Day really means. It’s more than hot dogs and burning hamburgers on the grill. It’s about our men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom!

If you have any recipes to share, please send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Blackberry cobbler

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups blackberries

1 cup water

3/4 cup sugar C

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 tbsp. cornstarch

Topping

1 cup homemade Bisquick

2 tsp. sugar

2 tbsp. butter melted

1/4 cup milk

Instructions

1. Preheat over to 350 F.

2. For topping, mix Bisquick, sugar, butter and milk.

3. For blackberry filling, combine blackberries, water, sugar, cinnamon and cornstarch. Bring to a boil. Cook for two minutes. Pour into pie dish and cover with toping.

4. Bake until golden brown, about 25 to 30 minutes. Serve Bisquick blackberry colber warm or cold.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.