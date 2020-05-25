Hillsboro VFW observes Memorial Day

Bob Hottle, far right, offers a prayer during Memorial Day ceremonies Monday at the Veterans Memorial on the Highland County Courthouse lawn in Hillsboro.

Dwight Reynolds, left, and Kevin Barreras place a wreath at the Veterans Memorial at the Highland County Courthouse. The Highland County Veterans Honor Guard also placed wreaths at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery and Hillsboro Cemetery as part of a Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro conducted by Hillsboro VFW Post 9094.