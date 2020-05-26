This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Molly, a medium-sized lovebug with a lush, honey-and-cream-colored coat. Molly loves hugs and will even stand up on her hind legs to hug her favorite people. Friendly and intelligent, Molly has the keen, penetrating gaze of an Australian Shepherd and a bobbed tail. Molly is around a year old and weighs 37 pounds. To meet Molly and any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

