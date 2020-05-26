No injuries but vehicle destroyed in Tuesday fire

Firefighters from Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District were on the scene Tuesday within minutes of the report of a vehicle on fire near Gold Star Chili on Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro. The SUV was in the access road near the restaurant when firefighters arrived shortly after 2 p.m. Patrol officers from the Hillsboro Police Department blocked traffic on both ends of the access road until the vehicle could be towed. No cause for the fire was given as the investigation is ongoing.

