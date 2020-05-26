Bikes are in bloom

The city of Hillsboro’s Bikes in Bloom event began as a contest, but when uptown businesses closed due to COVID-19, the city invited the community to participate, Hillsboro Administrative Receptionist Lauren Walker told The Times-Gazette.

Walker said she and other city officials were brainstorming ideas for seasonal events when she came across a similar, annual event from another community.

“I thought, ‘Maybe we could make this an annual thing,’” Walker said.

The idea was to bring good vibes, community togetherness, and friendly competition to Hillsboro’s uptown businesses, especially for the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA) Chocolate Walk and the Hillsboro Farmers Market. Before the stay-at-home order, Walker said the plan was to judge the bikes and present prizes and mayor’s choice and people’s choice awards to the winners.

When local businesses closed temporarily due to COVID-19, the city invited members of the community to combine their old bikes with paint and flowers.

On April 3, the city wrote in a Facebook post, “No one can take our shine away! We want to extend this friendly art competition to our community. Have an old bike? Paint? Flowers? Through all this distancing we can still show we are together as a community. So for the month of May, display your creations, we would love to drive by and see them!”

And the bikes have bloomed in front of more than just uptown businesses — Walker said she’s noticed several in front of personal residences.

“They’re all over,” Walker said. “Every time I drive, I see more, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I have to remember that one!’”

The Bikes in Bloom event was originally scheduled to span the entire month of May — judging for businesses’ creations would have been this week — but now, Walker said there’s no planned end date.

“We definitely want people to participate,” Walker said. “If they find an old bike and still want to decorate, go ahead and put it out. It’s a fun little event, and I think there was a good turnout. There are a lot more people than I thought would do it with quarantine and some of the uptown businesses closed. I’m happy about that.”

More events like Bikes in Bloom are in the works. The city is considering a similar event in the fall, Walker said.

To stay up-to-date with Hillsboro’s events, like or follow “City of Hillsboro Events,” or @HillsboroEvents, on Facebook. Events and other announcements can also be found on the city’s main Facebook page, “City of Hillsboro, Ohio.”

As of Tuesday, HUBA’s Chocolate Walk, which was scheduled for May 1, is postponed. A HUBA representative wrote in an April 14 Facebook post that the Chocolate Walk will be rescheduled. To stay up-to-date with HUBA events, like or follow “Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA)” on Facebook.

Posts on the Hillsboro Farmers Market’s Facebook page indicated that the farmers market is currently scheduled to open in June. To stay up-to-date, like or follow “Hillsboro Farmers Market” on Facebook.

Business contest turns into community event