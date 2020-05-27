Kids summer feeding program in Greenfield

Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. has announced the sponsorship of the summer food service program for children.

Free meals will be made available in Greenfield to all children 18 years of age and under or persons who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and is under 21 years of age.

The meals will be handed out at the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools, 200 N. Fifth St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as a grab and go meal distributed at the school colonnades. Parents will be allowed to pick up the meal for children.

The meals will be provided without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html or at any USDA office, or call 866-632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax at 202-690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339; 800-845-6136 (Spanish). Meals will be provided at the sites beginning on June 2 and running until Aug. 7.

For additional information, contact Highland County Community Action at 937-393-3458.

Submitted by Ruth Cutright, executive assistant, Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc.