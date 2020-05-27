Radio teleton will be virtual event on June 24

The Rotary clubs in Hillsboro and Greenfield have rescheduled the 48th annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio Telethon as a combined virtual event only. The event will now take place from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 and will be broadcast live from the Hillsboro Orpheum on the Spectrum Community Access TV Channel in Hillsboro, and WSRW Radio 1590 AM and 101.5 FM, and WVNU Radio 97.5 FM.

It will also be broadcast on the Highland County Society for Children and Adult’s Facebook page and its new website — hicoso.org.

The radio telethon was originally scheduled to take place March 25 in Hillsboro and Greenfield, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the current 10-person limit on public gatherings due to the pandemic, it will be a virtual event hosted by First State Bank with Hillsboro emcees Rick Williams and Herb Day to be joined by a host from the Greenfield Rotary Club at the Orpheum.

During the radio telethon, donors may make pledges by calling 937-402-5557, by dropping off pledges at the First State Bank drive through at its branch on Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro or by logging onto the event by video conferencing and presenting their donations, which will be broadcast live on radio and the community access TV channel.

Additionally, donors who are not able to donate during the event are asked to make a short video presenting their donations and emailing it to Rotary Club to be downloaded and played during the live event. They can do this by recording on smartphones, video cameras or computer. An email address for the process will be provided in the near future, according to event organizer Rocky Coss.

“This is will be a new experience for everyone including the Rotary members and the volunteers who plan and conduct the event,”Coss said. “Terry Mikkleson of Tech-T Productions, who has provided the camera work for the broadcast, will be hosting the video conferencing platform and will be able to stream the audio and video on the radio and community access TV channel.”

As always, donors should send their checks payable to: HCCSA, P.O. Box 258, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

“The Rotary clubs felt it was necessary to proceed with the event now as it is unclear when larger social gatherings will be permitted,” Coss said. “First State Bank, Dale Martin, owner of the Hillsboro Orpheum, and Spectrum had been extremely supportive of planning for the event originally scheduled for March 25 and it is important to recognize and thank them for their help in planning the original event and continuing to work with Rotary to make this event happen.”

The radio telethon benefits the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, which provides help with medical expenses that Highland County residents otherwise might not be able to afford.

Event organizer and Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss provided the information for this story.

Rita Blankenship makes a donation to emcee Herb Day during a past Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio Telethon. The telethon is named after Rita’s late husband. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/05/web1_radtel-17-1-rita-herb.jpg Rita Blankenship makes a donation to emcee Herb Day during a past Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio Telethon. The telethon is named after Rita’s late husband. Times-Gazette file photo

Event benefits Highland County Society for Children and Adults