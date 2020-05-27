HDH visitor policy is expanded

Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro has announced an expanded visitor policy following the relaxing of some restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our economy and communities begin the process to safely reopen their services to the public, we find ourselves focused on the same — maintaining the health and safety of our employees and community under the direction of the governor’s orders,” Highland District Hospital President and CEO Randy Lennartz said in a news release. “We understand that having a support person during care visits is not only important for the mental well-being of the patient, but is also important for continuing care beyond their visit with us. Because of the successful efforts of our community to flatten the COVID-19 curve, we are pleased to announce a change to our visitor policy that will improve and restore a positive care experience for our patients while they are on our campus.”

Effective Tuesday, May 26, the following new visitation policies were initiated:

• All patients will be allowed one designated support person with them during their visit.

• Designated support persons will be subject to all screening procedures currently in place.

• Anyone who presents as symptomatic of COVID-19 will not be permitted as a support person.

• All support persons must wear a mask while in the building, at all times.

• Visiting hours for designated support persons will remain the same — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• One support person will be permitted at all hours with emergency department and obstetrics department patients.

• Designated support persons will not be permitted to leave the building and re-enter the building in the same day. They will be permitted to return the next day during visiting hours — and will be screened, again, at that time.

• While in the building, support persons must remain with their patient. They will not be permitted to move freely throughout the building.

• Support persons must be 18 years and older.

• No one under the age of 18 is permitted to be in the building unless they are a patient.

• Support person access may be limited or expanded at the care team’s discretion. This includes, but is not limited to: End of life circumstances, individual cases where the well-being and safety of the patient is at risk, circumstances where patients are required to be in a semi-private room.

“We understand this unprecedented time has caused us all to pause before stepping outside of our doors to seek care,” Lennartz said. “We are extremely confident in the abilities of our care team to ensure your health and safety are prioritized while visiting our campus. We encourage you to begin seeking care, again, for your needed routine and specialty services. Do not delay your care needs any longer. We are here to help.”

