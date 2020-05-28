Minor injuries in SUV, buggy collision

Only minor injuries were reported following a Wednesday afternoon crash between a Ford Explorer and an Amish buggy on SR 138, just west of Duff Road between Hillsboro and Greenfield. According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ford Explorer driven by Donna Robinson struck the rear of an eastbound Amish buggy driven by Edna Raber, destroying the buggy but only causing minor injuries to Raber and her passengers. Although EMTs were dispatched to the scene, the state patrol said no one was transported to the hospital. Robinson was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance.

