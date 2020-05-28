This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week is Kiwi, a boston terrier/boxer mix. Kiwi is a little independent but bonds quickly with the person who feeds and cares for her. She is a sweet little girl who likes to play with all her toys — especially her blanket. She takes good care of her toys and blankets. She loves treats and lots of hugs on her own terms. Kiwi is high-energy and could make an excellent jogging partner. Kiwi is crate-trained and seems to be housebroken. She gets along with other dogs as long as they know she’s the boss. Since coming to A 2nd Chance nearly four years ago, Kiwi is the rescue’s longest resident. She’s ready to find her forever family. Kiwi is around 5 years old and weighs about 52 lbs. She is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. To meet Kiwi or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

