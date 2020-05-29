Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Denise Shorten. I have know Denise since she was a little girl. She is the kindest person. We are friends on Facebook also and I see her recipes. I asked Denise if she would do a recipe for In the kitchen with Sharon and she said, “Yes. I will. Thank you so much Denise. You are great.

Enjoy this wonderful recipe and when you see Denise say thank you. She will probably be at Frisch’s with her mom eating hot fudge cake.

Please send your favorite recipes in and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Email me at shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

One-pan Cajun

chicken and veggies

Ingredients

Chicken and veggies

5 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs, 2 1/2 lbs.

2 lbs. yukon gold potatoes, diced into 1-inch pieces

4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 bell pepper, diced into 1-inch pieces (or half of 2 colors)

1/2 medium red onion, diced into 1-inch pieces

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cajun seasoning

2 1/2 tsp. paprika

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. salt

1 1/4 tsp. dried oregano

1 1/4 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/2 to 1 tsp. cayenne pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Whisk all cajun seasoning ingredients together in a small bowl or toss together well in a small resealable bag.

Place chicken skin side down on a large rimmed baking sheet and drizzle and rub 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil evenly over thighs. Sprinkle with cajun seasoning to taste (I did 1 Tbsp. total).

Rotate to opposite side and drizzle and rub tops with another 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Season with cajun seasoning to taste (I did 1/2 Tbsp.).

Toss potatoes with 2 Tbsp. olive oil (I just did this on the cutting board I used to cut the potatoes) and season with cajun seasoning to taste (I did 2 tsp.) and toss.

Transfer potatoes to baking sheet placing them around chicken thighs. Roast in preheated oven 30 minutes.

Remove from oven and add bell pepper and red onion over potatoes and toss, then return to oven and roast about 10 to 15 minutes longer until chicken is golden and cooked through and potatoes are tender (you can broil during last few minutes to help brown a little more if desired).

Serve warm sprinkled with parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste as desired.

Recipe Notes

If you have one, I recommend using a dark non-stick pan for one-pan chicken and veggies recipes. I don’t recommend them for baking, but when roasting veggies they can help brown them up better than an uncoated pan.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.