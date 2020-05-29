Eighth-grade grads, the first talkie and senior week

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1904, the Hillsboro News Herald reported a big musical program was coming Wednesday to the Hillsboro Armory to be followed by dancing. Admission to both was a quarter.

In news from Folsom, Ed Shannon went to Lynchburg as a delegate to the county Sunday School Convention, Joseph McCoy and his granddaughter visited his son in Cedarville and Mrs. Joseph West and son, Ora, visited her brother S.F. Mullenix in Greenfield.

In the Hillsboro markets, courtesy of retail grocer J.H. Blanchard & Son, wheat was paying $1 a bushel, new corn 55 cents a bushel, oats 43 cents a bushel, butter 15 cents a pound, lard 9 cents a pound and eggs 15 cents a dozen.

The train schedule for Hillsboro to Cincinnati listed the first departure of the day at 7:10 a.m. with arrival in the Queen City at 10:35 a.m., and the Hillsboro to Blanchester train left the station Sundays only at 8:10 a.m., arriving in Blanchester at 9 a.m.

From Sinking Spring came word that Mrs. R. Turley had been seriously ill at her home but was getting better, the Rev. A.D. Maddux and his wife from Circleville were visiting some friends and Mrs. Wickerham was entertaining her sister, who was visiting from Iowa.

Some “Sentence Sermons” from page four included: “Home-make yokes are always heaviest,” “It is no use talking about your yearnings to God, when you are taking your earnings from the Devil,” and “A cheap religion never made a valuable character.”

J.W. Watts had opened a blacksmithing shop in the rear of W.H. Ballentine’s Hardware Store on South High Street in Hillsboro, and he was prepared to do all kinds of blacksmithing and woodwork.

This week in 1929, the Hillsboro News Herald reported that a big ash tree fell across the bridge near Stultz’s Corner about midnight Friday, demolishing the bridge to the tune of $20,000. A neighbor reported the tree had been struck by lightning.

Installation of new officers at Hillsboro’s Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge was scheduled for June 5, 1929, with G.E. Reed assuming the role as lodge president and Harley Holladay as vice-president.

The efforts of the Hillsboro Fire Department saved Globe Chair Company from being completely destroyed in a fire. The blaze reportedly began in the boiler room and quickly spread to the main building.

Eighth grade commencement for the county schools was held Friday afternoon at Bell’s Opera House, with 276 boys and girls receiving diplomas, and were later entertained by a picture show.

At the Forum Theatre on the evening of May 23, the first “talkie” ever presented in Hillsboro was shown. “Black Waters” wasn’t exactly the movie that the theatre manager had in mind, but said it was the only one available at the time.

Not to be outdone, Bell’s Theatre advertised it was showing all week Douglas Fairbanks in “The Iron Mask,” which was the first talking picture to feature the film star, although it was usually shown without sound.

Strain’s Grocery in Hillsboro advertised Tender Crust bread in the large one-and-a-half pound loaf or a twin-loaf package of Eatwell bread, your choice, for just 8cents. Other bargains for smart housewives were pure cane sugar, a 25-pound sack for $1.39 and 10 bars of Crystal White Soap for 38 cents.

Across town, the Hillsboro Kroger had Wondernut oleo for 19 cents a pound, Kroger flour in 12-pound bags for 49 cents and Canada Dry ginger ale, three bottles for 50 cents.

Decoration Day specials at Hill’s Tire & Battery Shop included Ford batteries for $8 and windshield wipers for 75 cents each, and it encouraged everyone to enjoy Decoration Day without tire trouble by replacing those old inner tubes, starting at just $1.25.

A notice was posted in the paper stating that the three Hillsboro banks would promptly close at noon Thursday during the months of June, July, August and September.

This week in 1962, The Press Gazette reported that it was the final week of school for students in the Hillsboro and the Highland County school system. Pupils were to report Thursday, May 31 at the regular hour for a half-hour session to receive grade cards.

Action and thrills filled the bill at the Roselawn Drive-In Theatre in Allensburg Tuesday and Wednesday night with “Hot Rod Girl,” “The Racers” and “Drag Strip Girl.” Thursday through Friday were Lucky Buck nights, with admission just $1 a carload and a $125 jackpot to be given away on May 31.

Mrs. J.W. Elliott of Danville Pike, Hillsboro, got her picture in the paper for being the first area winner in the “Spell Cash” contest at the local Albers supermarket. She received $100 in cash and $100 in S & H Green Stamps.

Lytle’s Restaurant in Leesburg was “fixin’ to serve you Memorial Day” with its feature menu item, mushroom steak with all the trimmings.

In a twin-bill at The Colony Theatre, it was a baseball fan’s dream come true. Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris were both appearing in “Safe at Home” along with William Frawley and Patricia Barry. For the rock ‘n’ rollers, Chubby Checker starred in “Don’t Knock the Twist” along with Gene Chandler, Vic Dana and Linda Scott.

This week in 1997, The Times-Gazette featured a front page picture of 6-year old Chianne Hacker, who bravely sought help on her own when her mother suffered a seizure.

Melinda Eleyet and Michelle Smith from Lynchburg-Clay High School wrote an impassioned letter to the editor regarding the annual Prom Promise program. Both encouraged graduating seniors to embrace a life free from alcohol and drugs.

The new 1997 Cavaliers were in stock, and clipping the coupon at the bottom of page six would save $500 on the purchase of a new Cavalier Coupe at Bush Auto Place in Wilmington.

Students of the month chosen to wrap up the school year at Whiteoak included junior high students Ryan Barnett and Michael Elzey, and high school students Sarah Weikel and Cindy Gross.

It was Senior Week at Hillsboro High School, with the class of 1997 wrapping up things prior to graduation. Activities included final exams and senior dress up day on May 30; senior make-up day on June 2; graduation practice June 3; senior picnic June 4 and graduation Sunday, June 7.

Eric Zint, the son of Michael and Patricia Zint of Greenfield, was inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma freshman honor society at Ohio Northern University. He was a first-year pharmacy major and a standout on the men’s golf team.

