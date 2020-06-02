Grand jury indicts 30

A Highland County grand jury assembled for the first time in three months Tuesday, rendering indictments against 30 individuals with over half of the indictments being drug related.

Daniel L. Richards, 45, Leesburg, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition.

The indictment alleges that on or about Jan. 1, 2019 and continuing through March 19, 2020 he had sexual contact with an underage child.

Tres P. Genco, 20, Hillsboro, faces a charge of making a terroristic threat between Aug. 1, 2019 and March 25, 2020, and if convicted, would forfeit ownership of a 2009 Audi TT that the indictment alleged was instrumental in the commission of the crime.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Bryan Davis, 25, unknown address, for failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a third-degree felony.

Lindsey M Leathley, 34, Hillsboro, for endangering children, a fourth-degree felony.

Erica Y. Puckett, 40, Peebles, for misuse of a credit card and theft, both fifth-degree felonies; and theft from a person in a protected class and forgery, both fourth-degree felonies.

Alvin Wilburn, 44, Piketon, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony.

Timothy D. Mullins, 45, Greenfield, for grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies.

Jeffrey A. Boysel, 38, Columbus, for breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Justin Woleslagle, 36, Washington C.H., for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies; aggravated possession of methamphetamine and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies; and a forfeiture specification.

Sean M. Gillaspie, 32, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies; and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Andrew J.D. Mitchell, 20, Bainbridge, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Scotty W. Wells Jr., 31, Greenfield, for failure to register a change of address as a registered arson offender, a fifth-degree felony.

Joshua Combs, 30, Springfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Robert B. McLaughlin, 24, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Katrina Hanes, 33, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Samuel R. McLees, 32, Leesburg, for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony

Nickolaus K. Garrison, 33, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Chelsea D.K. Caudill, 25, homeless, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Jesse M. Binegar, 38, Bainbridge, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Jeffrey W. Duncan, 46, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Joseph S. Snyder, 39, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

John R.L. Thompson, 31, South Salem, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Jeremy P. Bender, 39, Bainbridge, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Chloe J. Sheffield, 19, South Salem, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Billy J. Penwell, 29, South Salem, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Curtis J. Warner, 30, Frankfort, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Ronald Houseman II, 38, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Patrick N. Jones, 36, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Joseph G. Leeth, 25, Lucasville, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Kanita D. Withrow, 33, Bainbridge, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

A Highland County grand jury will reconvene on Tuesday, June 16.

Panel convenes for first time since March 3