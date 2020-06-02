Beautifying uptown Hillsboro

In uptown Hillsboro on Tuesday, volunteers Charlie Guarino, left, and Karen Trout, right, repot flowers donated to the city of Hillsboro by local resident Buck Wilkin. The couple celebrated Trout’s birthday on Sunday, their wedding anniversary on Monday, and Guarino’s birthday on Tuesday.

In uptown Hillsboro on Tuesday, volunteers Charlie Guarino, left, and Karen Trout, right, repot flowers donated to the city of Hillsboro by local resident Buck Wilkin. The couple celebrated Trout’s birthday on Sunday, their wedding anniversary on Monday, and Guarino’s birthday on Tuesday.