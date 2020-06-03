A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Nibble, a shar pei/American Staffordshire terrier mix. Nibble came to A 2nd Chance from the Highland County Dog Pound about three years ago. Before that, A 2nd Chance believes she was bred repeatedly until she ran away or her owners dumped her. Though she was thin when she arrived at the rescue, Nibble has filled out over the last three years. She loves people and enjoys belly rubs, hugs, and any attention she can get. She likes to play with her toys and has a couple of favorites. A 2nd Chance estimates that Nibble is between 3 and 6 years old, and she seems to be house-trained. She’s also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. Nibble would love to find her forever family. To meet Nibble or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Nibble, a shar pei/American Staffordshire terrier mix. Nibble came to A 2nd Chance from the Highland County Dog Pound about three years ago. Before that, A 2nd Chance believes she was bred repeatedly until she ran away or her owners dumped her. Though she was thin when she arrived at the rescue, Nibble has filled out over the last three years. She loves people and enjoys belly rubs, hugs, and any attention she can get. She likes to play with her toys and has a couple of favorites. A 2nd Chance estimates that Nibble is between 3 and 6 years old, and she seems to be house-trained. She’s also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. Nibble would love to find her forever family. To meet Nibble or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_nibble3.jpg This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Nibble, a shar pei/American Staffordshire terrier mix. Nibble came to A 2nd Chance from the Highland County Dog Pound about three years ago. Before that, A 2nd Chance believes she was bred repeatedly until she ran away or her owners dumped her. Though she was thin when she arrived at the rescue, Nibble has filled out over the last three years. She loves people and enjoys belly rubs, hugs, and any attention she can get. She likes to play with her toys and has a couple of favorites. A 2nd Chance estimates that Nibble is between 3 and 6 years old, and she seems to be house-trained. She’s also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. Nibble would love to find her forever family. To meet Nibble or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. Submitted photo