No injuries in semi/cow crash

An Scioto County man escaped injury Wednesday night when his 2007 Kenworth T600 semi tractor-trailer rig struck and killed a cow on SR 73 northeast of Hillsboro.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington reported that Robert Nichols, 68, Otway, was traveling northbound when he encountered a pair of cows that were on the roadway just north of Welcome Road, when one of the animals unexpectedly crossed into the vehicle’s path.

The semi sustained minor damage in the collision. Nichols reportedly complained only of minor shoulder pain caused by the seat belt.

He refused medical transport. No citation was issued.

