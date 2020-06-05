In The kitchen with Sharon this week is our very own Tim Colliver with his famous blueberry muffins. All of us at The Times-Gazette have been on a blueberry, blackberry and strawberry kick. So this week will be our blueberry muffins and the next week will be blackberry cobbler and the following week strawberry pie.

I love this time of year with berry season. Tim made these great muffins and brought them to work. Of course, we ate all of them. Thank you Tim for sharing this recipe with us.

Make sure to watch for the rest of the berry recipes. I hope you enjoy. Please send in your favorite recipes and share with everyone. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Editor’s note — The remainder of this column is from Tim Colliver:

The other day The Crooked K — that’s my pet name for Kroger — had a special on blueberries and that seemed like the perfect excuse to fire up the stove for a dozen or two of blueberry muffins. So I dug out one of our wedding gifts, a 1978 Betty Crocker cookbook, and found my go-to recipe. Though it’s intended for baking cups, I’ll bet it would be just as good poured into a small cake pan for an impromptu coffee cake.

You’ll need:

¾ cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

2 cups all-purpose or self-rising flour (Omit the baking powder and salt if using self-rising flour. I’ve found that all-purpose flour gives the muffins a light, fluffy texture)

¾ cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup fresh blueberries

16 baking cups (I use a 12-count and a six-count baking tin to hold the paper baking cups.

Combine flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Add milk, egg and vegetable oil and beat together. Batter will be somewhat lumpy and thick. Fold in the blueberries. Spoon the batter into the baking cups, filling about halfway and sprinkle lightly with sugar. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool before removing muffins from muffin tin.

Sharon Hughes and Tim Colliver are both Times-Gazette employees.