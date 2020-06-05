Water fun in the sun

More than 100 kids turned out Friday for the first of three Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Water Days at the Hillsboro station. Two more days are planned from 11 a.m. t0 1 p.m. — Friday, June 12 at the Greenfield station and Friday, July 10 at the Hillsboro station. The fire district gave away plastic fire helmets, bracelets and Frisbees; the Hillsboro City Schools Tomahawk Food truck served free meals after the event; and Rent-2-Own gave away squirt guns. A Kona Ice truck was also on hand. “We do this to try to show our community we’re here with them together and to try to build a stronger connection with them, especially during these times we’re going through,” a Paint Creek spokesperson said. “We want them to know we’re here for them and to let the kids have some fun. We look forward to this all year long.”

