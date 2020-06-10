GEVS honors retirees

Those retiring from the Greenfield Exempted Village School District this year have not been able to be properly honored because of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, school board members came together Monday in a brief special meeting to do just that.

“The school year did not end the way we thought it would” nor likely the way the retirees would have expected their tenures to end, Greenfield Superintendent Quincey Gray said before she introduced the retiring teachers.

Each teacher was presented with a clock commemorating their time with the district, as well as a large, framed print of McClain High School. All were invited to attend the opening session at the beginning of next school year to be recognized there as well.

Those honored were: Mindy Anderson, 35 years; Sally Dettwiller, 33 years; Jill Lee, 28 years; and Helen Roe, 35 years.

Board president Charley Roman thanked the longtime educators for their service to the district and for all they have done for students through the years.

He recalled with a smile that he had each of them as teachers at some point during his education. “I did. That’s pretty cool,” he said.

School board members’ applause met each of the teachers as they were recognized.

In other business, board members approved an agreement with Kent State University for speech-language pathologist services for the coming school year. Also approved was the hiring of two more student summer workers to help at the bus garage. Additional employment approved included Cathy Rivas, art; Tim Gossett, high school science; Nathan McNeal, elementary physical education; Mark Bihl, high school intervention; and Bethany Martin, fifth grade Buckskin Elementary.

The Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education is scheduled to meet next in regular session on June 29 at 7 p.m. in the central office board room. For information and updates, go to the district website at greenfield.k12.oh.us or go to the district’s Facebook page. The individual buildings also have Facebook pages maintained by staff members. Also, people may call the district’s central office at 937-981-2152 and leave a message.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools.

Pictured during a virtual special meeting are Greenfield School Board member Eric Wise, superintendent Quincey Gray and board president Charley Roman. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_GEVS-6-8-2020.jpg Pictured during a virtual special meeting are Greenfield School Board member Eric Wise, superintendent Quincey Gray and board president Charley Roman. Screenshot by Angela Shepherd

Board members approve employment, service contract