We see it happen a lot — people claiming to be an expert on something that is outside of their field of expertise. I, for one, am a person that thinks Clint Eastwood is a master in the movie business. On his worst day, he could take John Wayne in any battle. Josey Wales could whip Rooster Cogburn all day long. But I do ask myself when I see him commenting on his political views, should I jump on board just because he is Clint Eastwood? I will watch any movie he partakes in, but should I follow him into other areas? I think not.

The United States has been rocked this year like no one has ever seen. There have been some major hits that have taken a toll on our country. Our economy and the morale of the country has been affected. Everyone seems to have opinions on how to solve the problems. I have a very strong opinion like most. I also have the privilege of writing columns for The Times-Gazette. Does this give me the right to express what I believe to be true? After all, I am just, “The Real Estate Guy.”

How does that make me an expert in these matters? It does not at all. I try to see me as more of someone that asks the questions and you can come up with your own answers. Bottom line, despite our different opinions, how we treat people will be remembered.

Fortunately for me, I grew up with great parents. I loved and respected my Dad like no other. But I also feared him just as much. But the thing that stood out about him was how he treated other people. He was always ready to help someone in need. He would never drive by a stranded motorist without stopping. He would always give money and time whenever he saw a need. The best part about it was that he told no one what he did. How can anyone not admire that lifestyle? He fully lived the Golden Rule. With that in mind, I decided to dig a little deeper into what it means and where it came from.

I cannot remember ever not being in church. The Golden Rule to me came from Mathew 7:12. Do unto others as you want them to do unto you. Even if you have no knowledge or belief in scripture, that’s kind of hard not to agree with. It is very good advice on how to live. The idea or theory of this concept dates to around 2000 B.C., long before it was ever written by Matthew. Maybe not the exact words as Matthew, but this idea has been used in cultures and different religions for centuries. Doesn’t this pose the questions there just may be a good lesson here?

How many of the bad events we currently face could have been avoided if all of us simply treated others the way we wanted to be treated? Could it be that simple?

As a nation, there will always be different points of view. Does it make the other person wrong if they disagree with me? Or better yet, does that give me the right to treat them badly? No, it does not.

You can say that the issues we have today are just too big for the golden rule to apply, and maybe that is correct. But think with me just for a minute here… It would have to at least help, wouldn’t it? We all know when we are treated badly just as much as we realize when someone is treating us with dignity and respect.

Can we treat others the way we want to be treated? Or better yet, what if we put others’ needs in front of our own?

If it started in just Hillsboro, how far and how quickly would it spread?

Think about it — even though I am just The Real Estate Guy.

Randy Butler is a lifelong resident of Highland County and a licensed real estate agent for Classic Real Estate in Hillsboro.