Republicans elect officers

The Highland County Republican Party Central and Executive committees have announced the officers for the two-year term running 2020-22.

Terry Washburn was elected chairman of the Republican Central Committee with Bill Fawley as vice chairman. Vicki Knauff was chosen as secretary. Paulette Donley was elected as executive committee chair with Ken Davis as vice chair of the executive committee. Shawn Priest was chosen secretary and co-treasurers elected were Karen Faust and Chuck Emery.

Next central committee meeting is Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, Highland County Republican Cental Executive Committee chair.